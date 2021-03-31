Sniffles, stuffiness and sneezing | Allergies can remain despite cold temperatures

Rain can temporarily bring relief for people struggling with springtime allergies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring is here, and for many people that means incoming storms, changing weather and blooming flowers. Yet, for many other people, it means sniffles, stuffiness and lots of sneezing.

Spring can be pretty, but it's also allergy season. Luckily, for people susceptible to allergies, there has been a lot of rain in East Tennessee lately. Storms can temporarily help put an end to allergies, but falling temperatures do not.

Cold weather is expected to move into the region, with high temps in the 40s. It won't prevent plants from spreading pollen, and people can still expect to sniffle as they throw on thicker jackets.

"If we even get a freeze, and it hurts some of the plants, it does not kill the pollen producers in the trees and therefore, as soon as it warms up, bingo," said Dr. Bob Overholt, an allergist. "Pollen's back in the air."

Experts suggest planning to do outdoor activities after a rainstorm, to minimize exposure to pollen for people with severe allergies. Even though they said it's impossible to get rid of the pollen in East Tennessee, people can plan around the weather to stay comfortable through spring.