MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Six of ten swim advisories issued for sections of the South Carolina coast have been lifted. The advisories were issued in the Myrtle Beach area because of high bacteria levels in the water.

It is safe to wade in the water in the affected areas. However, you should avoid swallowing the water and keep your head above it. You should also stay out of the water if you have any cuts.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the advisory is still in effects for the following sections:

16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

Health officials said you can still collect shells and fish in the area.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story. Sign up for NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC