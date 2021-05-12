DHEC releases opt-out form for masks in schools, says students should still wear coverings

According to DHEC, the facemask opt-out form must be signed by a parent or legal guardian.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released the opt-out form for parents who don't want their kids to wear masks in schools, but the agency says students should still be wearing the coverings through the end of the current school year.

(DHEC) released a statement Wednesday in response to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's executive order a day earlier removing the mask mandates in schools and cities and counties. For schools, he said parents must sign a form to get out of those rules.

According to DHEC, those who wish their students be opted out of wearing a mask need to fill out a form. The facemask opt-out form must be signed by a parent or legal guardian. The consent form can be found here.

The form must be completed by a parent or guardian, or a student over the age of 18.

DHEC still recommends that facemasks be worn in regards to COVID-19 precautions.



"Wearing face masks and taking other precautions are important disease prevention methods that protect not only the person wearing the mask but also those around them." DHEC wrote in a thread on Twitter. The organization continues to follow CDC guidance.