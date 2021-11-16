SC's Mace introduces bill to decriminalize marijuana

The South Carolina Republican's bill would legalize the drug on a federal level, subject to state laws

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has introduced legislation to federally decriminalize marijuana. It's a measure she says would give states freer rein to pass their own laws and regulations without fear of federal reprisals.

The measure announced Monday was met immediately with criticism from conservatives in her home state, some of whom vowed opposition to any effort toward legalization.