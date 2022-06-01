Mecklenburg County's first-ever behavioral health urgent care facility receives donation from StarMed

The Smith Family BHUC will offer services that include mental health assessments and evaluations, crisis counseling and more.

“We are honored and grateful that StarMed has made the commitment to partner with us in working to address some of the gaps in our community,” Steve Smith said. “Our Foundation looks forward to working with StarMed, along with other committed partners, to no longer sit on the sidelines but instead take action in addressing the behavioral health needs in Mecklenburg County.”

The Smith Family Behavioral Health Urgent Care (BHUC), a first-of-its-kind facility in Mecklenburg County, will serve as an alternative to a hospital emergency department where patients with urgent primary behavioral health needs will receive triage and referral services.

“StarMed Healthcare, much like the Steve Smith Family Foundation, continuously works to improve access for communities with barriers to quality health care,” Michael Estramonte, StarMed Healthcare President and Founder, said. “That’s why we’re proud to make this donation to a foundation that is doing critically important work. Behavioral health and resiliency in our community and across our state has to be a top priority and front of mind for leaders in health care. The complete health of everyone in our community is paramount to StarMed Healthcare, and the work of the Steve Smith Family Foundation aligns directly with our mission.”

The Smith Family BHUC will offer services that include mental health assessments and evaluations, crisis counseling, medication management, referral to mental health and substance use disorder outpatient treatment programs, and more.

