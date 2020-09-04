CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The national stockpile is nearly out as we continue through the coronavirus pandemic. N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, gowns and other medical supplies health care workers on the front lines are desperate for are in short supply globally.

States are competing to get what’s in the national stockpile. Governor Roy Cooper said North Carolina got a fraction of what they asked for from the federal government and because there is such a high demand for PPE, the state most likely won’t be getting more from the national stockpile.

A grim report on efforts to get what’s needed for health care heroes working on the front lines.

“The underlying problem remains. We are not getting all we need and it will get worse in the next week as the crisis gets worse,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

There's a shortage of protective gear globally and the national stockpile is depleting fast. The Director of the World Health Organization said in some places, shortages are putting health care workers in real danger.

In North Carolina, Healthcare leaders in the state House of Representatives called for state budget funds to pay for critical PPE.

“The pursuit of PPE remains very difficult but our teams are working hard to source and buy. Today our logistics team pushed out shipments of masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, and gloves. We'll continue to push supplies out to where they’re needed as quickly as we can get them in,” Emergency Management Director Michael Sprayberry said Thursday.

But there has been a major collaborative effort in the Carolinas to boost supplies. Major companies, like NASCAR, have pivoted, their supply chains now churning out protective face shields.

Meanwhile, regular people are doing their part.

Travis Taylor from York is using his 3D printer to help support local doctors, nurses, and medical workers.

“It gives me a sense of purpose being furloughed right now, I’m just doing my part with the 3D printer,” says Taylor.

He’s produced nearly 200 face shields and distributed them to local hospitals and urgent care centers. Major retailers including Lowes have donated his supplies and he has hundreds of orders. If you’d like to learn how to use a 3D printer or help Taylor, email 3dprintingforacause@gmail.com

