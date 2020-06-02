ROCK HILL, S.C. — A new study suggests progesterone treatments may prevent miscarriages in women who’ve experienced repeated pregnancy loss.

Miscarriage, also called early pregnancy loss, is when a baby dies in the womb before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

For women who know they’re pregnant, about 10 to 15 in 100 pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to March of Dimes. They say most miscarriages happen in the first trimester, before the 12th week of pregnancy.

But some women will experience repeat miscarriages, suffering through two or more miscarriages in a row.

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Birmingham and Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research in the U.K., involved more than 4,200 women. It found progesterone treatments increased live births by 5% for women who’ve experienced at least one previous miscarriage and by 15% for women who experienced three or more.

A woman’s body normally produces progesterone throughout a pregnancy, but when it doesn’t is one of many reasons doctors say a pregnancy could end in miscarriage.

Doctors say the theory of this latest study was to give progesterone to women who weren’t producing enough.

“Problem is miscarriage can be caused by a lot of different reasons,” said Dr. James Hubbard, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist with Carolina OBGYN in Rock Hill.

Dr. Hubbard said women should be cautiously hopeful at the study’s findings.

“It’s neither good nor bad, it’s still cautionary,” he says, noting that the study only studied people who were actively bleeding in their first trimester.

“They didn’t give it to people who had a history of miscarriages who weren’t bleeding to see if that helped, that hasn’t been done yet,” Dr. Hubbard said.

While Dr. Hubbard says more research is needed, he also says there’s also no harm in trying. He says studies show Progesterone is safe, to both mom and unborn baby.

He also says it costs about $200, making it an affordable fertility treatment for even those without insurance.