"Support life from conception" resolution to pass in Iredell County

Iredell County Board of Commissioners is expected to pass this resolution Tuesday night.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell Board of County Commissioners are expected to pass the "Support of Life From Conception Through All stages of Development" resolution, Tuesday.

The resolution states the Commissioners believe "human life begins at the moment of conception and the life of the unborn must be protected and preserved"

The resolution goes on to state "understanding that there may be unfortunate and difficult decisions in circumstances of rape, incest, and risk to the health and life of the mother,"

However, "Commissioners desire to express their deep concern that the life of the unborn, our children, the sick and the elderly of our County and elsewhere, is unique and precious at every stage of development,"

This comes weeks after N.C. doctor, Dr. Amy Bryant, filed a lawsuit challenging abortion pill restrictions.

Abortions in North Carolina are legal up to 20 weeks and 6 days after conception.

The Commissioners encourage the other 99 counties in N.C. to follow suit and adopt this resolution.

