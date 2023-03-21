x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

"Support life from conception" resolution to pass in Iredell County

Iredell County Board of Commissioners is expected to pass this resolution Tuesday night.
Credit: WCNC

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell Board of County Commissioners are expected to pass the "Support of Life From Conception Through All stages of Development" resolution, Tuesday. 

The resolution states the Commissioners believe "human life begins at the moment of conception and  the life of the unborn must be protected and preserved" 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

The resolution goes on to state "understanding that there may be unfortunate and difficult decisions in circumstances of rape, incest, and risk to the health and life of the mother," 

However, "Commissioners desire to express their deep concern that the life of the unborn, our children, the sick and the elderly of our County and elsewhere, is unique and precious at every stage of development," 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

This comes weeks after N.C. doctor, Dr. Amy Bryant, filed a lawsuit challenging abortion pill restrictions. 

RELATED: NC doctor files lawsuit challenging abortion pill restrictions

Abortions in North Carolina are legal up to 20 weeks and 6 days after conception.  

The Commissioners encourage the other 99 counties in N.C. to follow suit and adopt this resolution. 

Related Articles

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly. 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Public hearing held for new mental health facility

Before You Leave, Check This Out