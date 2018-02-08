CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just weeks before classes are set to start, lead concerns are causing the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) to clean up the water at dozens of schools.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires action to be taken if lead amounts exceed 15 parts per billion. NBC Charlotte's Defenders obtained documents that show some schools had levels higher than 400 parts per billion.

Initially, 24 schools tested positive for high lead levels. The good news is that those schools have been retested and only seven are still reporting issues.

“Water should have no amount of lead in it,” said Greg Pillar, professor of environmental science at Queens University.

Among the highest was Dorothy J Vaughan Academy of Technology at 120 parts per billion. Trillium Springs Montessori was at 430 parts per billion -- which is roughly 28 times over the limit.

“The action level is an indicator just like when a low oil light comes on in your car means you might need to take a look at it,” Pillar told NBC Charlotte.

CMS said they’ve already taken action. The district told NBC Charlotte the corrections that were made were related to specific fixtures, not the general water supply. Several water sources had faucets replaced and others had infrastructure removed altogether. After the district flushed the system out, documents showed seven schools remained above EPA limits for corrective action.

“As someone who has a child at CMS, I'm not overly concerned,” said Pillar. “What I saw in there would be almost no different than someone having their home tested and then addressing it.”

Schools are not required to test lead levels in water in North Carolina, but CMS said they began voluntarily testing elementary schools last year and plan to continue this year. The district told NBC Charlotte they notified parents before testing but not about the results. They said experts did not find any serious health or safety threats.

Pillar said the main potential concern would be if children drank the water in high quantities or over a long period of time.

“That would be worthwhile to know for how long had they been that high, but at this point, that might be tough if there were no other water samples collected.” Pillar said.

CMS said the goal is to eventually test lead levels in water at all schools. Click here to search the database for results on schools that were already tested.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC