CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, thousands of your friends and neighbors will take part in the 25th Annual American Heart Association Charlotte Heart Walk.

It's all to save lives from the number one killer-- heart disease. It impacts one in three people.

"Very exciting. 10,000 people are going to show up tomorrow (Saturday) morning. Looking forward to it," said T.C. Scott with the American Heart Association.

So far, more than $100,000 has been raised to fight heart disease. For Scott, meeting the survivors highlights the event.

"The community rallying behind them to support the mission of the Heart Association that ultimately affects their lives in a positive way," Scott said.

Walkers will begin in First Ward Park and enjoy three miles of beautiful uptown Charlotte views, but it's more than that.

"I think the message we want people to take away is take control of your own health. Heart disease is 80% preventable by eating better, exercising more and changing some behaviors that could result in no heart disease," Scott said.

Organizers said you can bring your dog or a stroller for your child to make the event even more fun.

NBC Charlotte's Sarah French and Brad Panovich will be there. The walk begins at 9 a.m. with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m.

