CHARLESTON, S.C. — Multiple universities in the Carolinas are reporting cases of students testing positive for the mumps.

Last week, High Point University confirmed four cases. Monday, College of Charleston reported three cases, and now Elon University says one of its students has contracted the virus.

The student at Elon is no longer contagious according to health officials, and the school says it is not aware of any additional cases.

However, because of how the virus works, people who have it don’t get sick right away. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it can take two to four weeks to show signs of infection.

Health officials in South Carolina called the three cases at College of Charleston an “outbreak”.

At each of the three campuses, health departments are working in conjunction with the universities to isolate the students who test positive and contact anyone who might be at a higher risk of infection.

Campuses can be a breeding ground when the mumps virus is introduced. The disease can be spread by coughing, sneezing or sharing items that might have saliva on them.

Symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, loss of appetite and most noticeably swollen glands. Immunization is the only way to protect against the mumps, but even that is not one hundred percent effective.

In the state of North Carolina, all college students are required by law to receive the MMR vaccine, except for people who have medical or religious exemptions. In South Carolina, colleges are free to set their own policies on immunization.

