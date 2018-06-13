CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Are thunderstorms bad for your health?

The Carolinas have seen more than a fair share of stormy weather over the past few weeks. NBC Charlotte noticed articles surfacing across the pond warning some to stay indoors due to potentially deadly "thunder fever".

Is it a real thing?

Dr. Ty Coleman, an allergy specialist, verified the fever is real.

“This is a phenomenon of asthma attacks that occur in sometimes large outbreaks on the heels of a significant thunderstorm,” Dr. Coleman said.

During a storm, pollen and mold spores rupture, getting into our lungs at much larger quantities.

“Pollen or mold allergic patients can start to wheeze and have severe asthma worsening because of that huge load of allergen going down into their lungs,” explained Coleman.

So even though employers might think it’s a lame excuse to stay home from work on a stormy day, "thunder fever" is the real deal. While the odds of having these symptoms due to a thunderstorm are low, doctors say it can happen.

