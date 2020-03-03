CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first presumed case of the coronavirus was just reported in North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

The CDC has already reported 60 cases of the outbreak in nearly a dozen states across the U.S.

The latest case of the coronavirus was reported in Wake County, N.C. Health officials said the individual is isolated at their Wake County home after returning from Washington state.

The test, conducted by North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health, is presumptively positive and will be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lab.

Governor Roy Cooper put out a new video asking people not to panic but to prepare themselves. As most people do just that, store shelves are emptying with people grabbing all of the hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and masks they can get.

The prices on those items are also going up and the Better Business Bureau is warning people to look out for price gouging.

"They're either out of stock, that's the most prevalent situation we've heard of, and if they are in stock then all of a sudden there are handwritten signs for what the price is because they can't get any more in," Tom Bartholomy of the Better Business Bureau said.

Some stores all around the country are trying to combat the price gouging.

For example, if you try to buy face masks on Amazon, you'd see they are currently unavailable. That's because Amazon is actually blocking people from seeling over-priced items.

Bartholomy said price gouging laws don't go into effect until there's a state of emergency declared.

"That means stores have the freedom to charge what they want, online prices are going up and items are back-ordered," Bartholomy said.

Bartholomy said people are desperate for face masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes.

"The calls we've been getting last week and this week are, 'I tried to buy hand sanitizer and it was $279 online,'" Bartholomy said.

The Better Business Bureau recommends holding off on spending that much money on these products. Health officials say wearing a face mask won't protect you anyway.

The bottom line? Just think twice before you hand over your money.

"It's just the thought process I think people really have to engage in and not get swept up in the hysteria," Bartholomy said.

The Attorney General is also keeping an eye out for scams. They say some of the products out there may not even be the quality they promise.

TIPS FROM THE ATTORNEY GENERAL:

Be skeptical of “miracle cures.” Ignore online offers for vaccinations, pharmaceuticals, and medicines. If you are unsure about a product, check with a doctor before you buy it. Remember, as all scams go – if it’s too good to be true – it probably is.

Watch out for high-priced or low-quality products. Because of high demand, prices are increasing on products like hand sanitizers and face masks. Moreover, some of these products may not even be of the quality they promise. Consider health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control when deciding whether a purchase is necessary. If you are unsure about a product, check with a doctor or health professional before you buy it. Research before you make a purchase and try to buy from reputable companies with a reliable record – and don’t pay an unfair price for something you may not need.

Don’t let anyone rush you. Avoid offers that are only good “now or never.” Fears about the spread of coronavirus mean that many people are making decisions under pressure – walk away from high-pressure sales pitches or cure-all promises.

Watch out for phishing emails. Criminals will try to steal your money and information by sending you phony communications. If a person claiming to be an expert on coronavirus contacts you, ignore them. Double-check links before you click on them, and don’t open anything from an unfamiliar sender.

Look out for unauthorized or fraudulent charities. Don’t let anyone rush you to into making a donation, and visit www.give.org or www.charitywatch.org to make sure the organization you are considering donating to is legitimate.

