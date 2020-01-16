COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released its most recent flu watch report, which shows that 34 people were victims of flu-related deaths so far this flu season.

The report includes a demographic breakdown, which shows the majority of flu-related deaths were among elders. According to Flu Watch, these are the latest numbers:.

4 deaths in people ages 18-49

8 deaths in people ages 50-64

22 deaths in people ages 65

The Upstate had the highest number of fatalities at 15 deaths, and Pee Dee and the Lowcountry each experienced 7. There were 5 flu-related deaths in the Midlands

According to DHEC, people with certain medical conditions, including heart and lung diseases, are at higher risk for flu-related complications. Certain age groups are also more vulnerable - children younger than 5 years and adults over 65 are more likely to develop complications.