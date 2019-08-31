CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As you head out to area parks for the holiday weekend, Mecklenburg County officials want you to stay away from several ponds due to a dangerous bacteria.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services tested 31 public ponds in the county. The results were announced Friday.

Eight of the ponds tested positive for blue-green algae, a bacteria that blooms in the water usually when heat and low winds follow a rain event.

"We had to actually go collect a sample and bring it into our laboratory," said Rusty Rozzelle, water quality program manager.

The ponds that tested positive for the algae are at Belle Johnson Community Center, Clarks Creek Nature Preserve, Freedom Park, Park Road Park, Robbins Park (Boardwalk pond), Robbins Park (Tennis Court Pond), Roosevelt Park, and Squirrel Lake Park.

The numbers weren't surprising for Rozzelle.

"We find it in ponds every year. Most ponds do have it," he said.

But the sometimes toxic bacteria can be deadly to children and dogs.

The deaths of three North Carolina dogs this summer were blamed on blue-green algae as well as other dogs around the country.

"Well, I run my dog here a lot so it is pretty concerning," said Maureen Harmon as she took her dog for a walk at Freedom Park on Friday.

"I had heard stories about it, but I had no idea it was so close to home," she added.

She and others said they will keep their dogs out of the water and not take the risk.

Warning signs were posted around the impacted ponds, but Rozzelle said you can play it safe by not allowing your dogs to swim in ponds at all.

"Just don't get in it, and don't let your pets get in it," he said.