CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tupelo Honey is back at a B status in the Mecklenburg County Health Inspections.

It's a popular spot, and the food usually spot on, but this latest grade reflects the latest report and inspection.

The inspection was done on January 28, 2019, the score given was an 88, which is a B.

The following is a list of critical violations written by the health inspector during the inspection. Critical violations are the ones the health department says can make you sick.

Separate unwashed produce from ready-to-eat foods. -P. Observed boxes of unwashed produce above cut cucumbers. CDI - cucumbers moved. 3-302.11(A)(4) Protect food in storage using covered containers, intact wrappings, or packaging. Observed uncovered pickles and sofrito in storage in walk-in cooler. Items were made more than a day ago and were not still cooling. CDI - covered. 3-304.11 Food shall only contact surfaces of properly cleaned and sanitized equipment and utensils. -P. Observed filled ice cube tray stored nestled into beverage ice at bar. CDI - tray removed, ice replaced.

Equipment food contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. -Pf. Observed soiled utensils stored as clean - blender, shredder, several metal pans and china dinnerware, tray of washed silverware. CDI - all returned to dish.

Quickly cool cooked foods within 2 hours from 135F to 70F; and within a total of 6 hours from 135F to 45F. -P, Observed sweet potato batter made today not dropping in temperature over a period of 34 minutes. Batter was made from sweet potatoes cooked and cooled today. CDI - spread onto shallow pan for rapid cooling.

Maintain TCS foods in hot holding at 135F or above. -P. Observed some of the foods in the hot box not holding at or above 135F. See temp chart. Observed pan of unsalted butter holding at 92F. CDI - all items voluntarily discarded.

Maintain TCS foods in cold holding at 41F or less. -P. Observed several items measuring above 41F and hard boiled eggs measuring 57F. CDI - eggs voluntarily discarded. Discussed temperature of walk-in cooler and PIC plans to address lowering it.

Date mark/label all TCS foods that are ready-to-eat once opened or prepared and held more than 24hrs. -Pf. Observed many pans of TCS food undated - cheeses, vegetables, cooked meats, and poultry. Items voluntarily discarded. VR - verification required.

Tupelo usually has an A grade but was a B last October.