CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's public health director is urging adults to stop vaping and warning parents to make sure their kids aren't using e-cigarettes.

Gibbie Harris' comments come as the county participates in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) multi-state investigation into vaping-related illnesses.

"The CDC is talking about it as an epidemic that has the potential to spread quite a bit," Harris said. "Youth and young adults should not use these products. Period. End of discussion."

The CDC said across the nation, there are 805 cases of lung injuries as a result of vaping-related illnesses.

At least 13 people have died with the latest coming two days ago in Greensboro.

Mecklenburg County only has two cases of lung injuries from possible vaping, but Harris said the mystery of how dangerous vaping could be is alarming.

