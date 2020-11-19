Universities offering free, rapid COVID testing before Thanksgiving

While some students are choosing to stay on campus for the holidays, others hope that testing will prevent the spread of coronavirus in their home communities.

WINGATE, N.C. — As North Carolina reported a record number of COVID cases Thursday, several universities are trying to ensure students don't bring the virus home for Thanksgiving break.

UNC Charlotte, Johnson and Wales University, and Wingate University are offering free, rapid testing to their students.

"If they had COVID, we would rather keep them here and keep their families safe," Director of the Health Center Sherrie McCaskill said.

For many students, this homecoming will be different.

"I'm still going to go home and continue practice social distancing and wearing my mask," Wingate University freshman Ryan Reedy said.

Reedy took a COVID test a few days before leaving home for Maryland. He doesn't want to put his family members at risk.

"I'm out of my dorm a lot on campus, and with COVID cases rising in North Carolina, I don't want to expose my grandparents or really anyone before I get back home," Reedy said.

While some students are choosing to stay on campus for the holidays, others hope that testing will prevent the spread of coronavirus in their home communities.

"I wouldn't want to raise any numbers," Wingate University freshman Ethan Epstein said.

For some students, it's more personal.

"My mom has actually had breast cancer before, so she's autoimmune to it and pretty sensitive to COVID," Wingate University freshman Brooklyn Pierce said.

But, McCaskill offered a reminder that a test is just a snapshot of the day it's taken. Getting tested once doesn't mean you won't test positive for the virus a day later.

"There could be exposures after you get tested," McCaskill explained. "Something as simple as going to the grocery store or the gas station could cause you got get COVID and unknowingly get it and so many people don't have symptoms and that's the scary part."

Since some people don't show symptoms, health experts recommend students take another test when they get home.