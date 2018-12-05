In the Queen City, the weather is quickly heating up. Do you know how to tell if it's too hot to walk your dog on the pavement?

With temperatures nearing the 90's it's important to know when a pavement is too hot for a dog's paw. The five-second rule can help you make your decision.

When you're about to walk your dog, put the back of your hand on the pavement. If you can’t hold it there for five seconds, it’s too hot to walk your dog.

Why does this work? The back of your hand is a pretty sensitive area and can mimic that of a dog's paw.

