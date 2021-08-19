Vaccine providers preparing to give boosters, still focusing on getting half of North Carolina's population the first shots

The White House COVID-19 Task Force rolled out a plan for boosters on Wednesday. NCDHHS officials say they're waiting for more details but will be ready.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, the White House COVID-19 Task Force rolled out its plan for booster doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. They're recommending fully vaccinated people get a booster shot eight months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot and expect this will start in late September.

People with compromised immune systems, like cancer patients or organ transplant recipients, are already able to get a third dose.

This move for the general adult population comes as the more contagious Delta variant leads to a huge surge in cases and hospitalizations.

The FDA and CDC ACIP still have to give the official approval before local providers can give a booster shot. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the North Carolina Health Secretary, said the state is still waiting on more information on what the rollout would look like.

Summer 2021 looks and feels a lot like the beginning of the year. COVID-19 cases are surging, hospitals are strained, and masks are back on. Vaccines helped many see the light at the end of the tunnel then, and as Delta takes metrics in the wrong direction, another shot is now likely coming.

“The vaccine is starting to wane in its effectiveness against infection. It's still holding up relatively well against severe disease and hospitalization, but we've also seen that we actually need more protection against the delta virus,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director said.

Statewide, doctors are seeing that in the very few vaccinated people getting admitted with COVID-19. Novant Health reports of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients this week, 91% are unvaccinated and 9% are vaccinated.

“On average those individuals are 77-years-old, they were often vaccinated very early in the pandemic. They typically have another number of other chronic medical problems,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said. “So, it just speaks to the need for boosters.”

The booster would be available to anyone 18 and older eight months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Researchers are still looking into boosters for the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Meanwhile, half of the population in North Carolina still won't get the first dose.

“We have some individuals in our communities who adamantly don't want a single dose and others who adamantly want a third dose and that just speaks to the polarization we've seen during the entire pandemic and it’s unfortunate, but that's kind of where we are right now,” Priest said.

But the need for another round shouldn't be misconstrued, doctors say the first two shots do provide significant protection.

“People are wondering oh gosh if it’s waning, should I really even get it? So again, just trying to make sure we're getting the right message out to people it’s super important to get the first two vaccines and/or the Johnson & Johnson if that's your preference, because there clearly is benefit to the vaccine,” Dr. Lewis McCurdy with Atrium Health said.

As metrics rise, the focus remains on getting the unvaccinated vaccinated. There is a $100 gift card being given as incentives and vaccines are available in many doctors’ offices now too.