COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are confirming the first-ever vaping related death in South Carolina.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday the death was of a patient in the Upstate who was over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions. Officially, the death was a condition known as e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI).

“We regret to report that South Carolina has suffered its first death in a person recently diagnosed with a vaping-related injury,” said DHEC Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention Director Virginie Daguise, Ph.D. “Our state health officials continue to work with national and local partners to further investigate this ongoing public health matter.”

Patients associated with EVALI report symptoms such as:

cough, shortness of breath or chest pain

nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, or diarrhea

fever, chills or weight loss

“Through this national investigation, the CDC has identified Vitamin E acetate as a possible common factor in reported cases,” said DHEC physician Anna-Kathryn Rye Burch, M.D. “Until we know more, we recommend that everyone considers refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products.”

Vitamin E acetate serves as a thickening agent for the oil used in some e-cigarettes. Currently, more than 40 deaths have been reported nationwide. South Carolina currently has 35 confirmed cases of vaping-related lung injury, or EVALI.

RELATED: CDC reveals vape brands most seen in outbreak cases

RELATED: Nearly every e-cigarette could become illegal by May 2020

Information regarding EVALI in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s E-cigarettes, Vapes, and Other Tobacco Products web page. This information is updated weekly on Wednesday afternoons.

RELATED: E-cigarettes may hurt your heart more than tobacco cigarettes

RELATED: CDC finds vitamin E in 29 patients with vaping-related illnesses

While many adults attempt to quit using traditional forms of tobacco by switching to e-cigarettes, these products are not FDA-approved quitting aids and they are not proven to help people quit. Free quitting medications and counseling are available to all South Carolinians by calling the SC Tobacco Quitline 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visiting www.quitnow.net/southcarolina.