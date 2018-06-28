DES PERES, Mo. — Let’s be honest: Sunglasses are just as much about looking good as they are about seeing well — but that that doesn’t mean they’re not important.

“UV light’s invisible,” said Dr. Ranjan Malhotra of Ophthalmology Associates. “The same way we want to protect our skin from UV light, you want to protect your eyes from the damaging rays of the sun.”

UVA and UVB rays can damage the surface of your eyes—and get to the inside to the retina, causing long-term eye disease.

“You eyes can burn, they can get red, they can get achey,” said Malhotra, “but most times the UV damage you won’t feel – until it’s too late.”

Though they can be pricey, not wearing sunnies means paying a bigger price later.

“You don’t have to spend a fortune on glasses to have UV protection.”

Meaning the carnival freebies can work just as well as the expensive designer lenses.

“What you’re paying for when you get a more expensive pair of glasses is that you’re getting better optics.”

Clear ones, polarized ones: they’re less different than they look.

“They don’t necessarily protect the eyes any more than the uv protection would have anyway but will let you see better,” said Dr. Malhotra of polarized lenses, which are designed to cut through glare.

The only number that really matters is the UV level—and it really does matter.

“If they don’t have that sticker that says ‘UV 400’ on them, they can actually damage the eyes because when you wear dark classes your pupils dilate behind the dark sunglasses, and that can actually allow more UV light to penetrate the eye.

So can we verify that more expensive sunglasses protect your eyes better? Nope. It turns out, even inexpensive shades can keep your eyes looking—and seeing—great.

