Blood donations helped save 5-year-old Michael's life. But the Red Cross says we're in a blood crisis. So the boy, nicknamed "Baby Hulk" is calling on more donors.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you ask Michael Cruz to describe himself, what he says is a no-brainer.

"Nice and strong," said the five-year-old boy.

So it made sense when Michael's family gave him to nickname, Baby Hulk.

"He’s probably the strongest little human that I know," said his mother, Cynthia Cruz.

But that strength has been tested the past couple of years.

In 2020, Michael developed a fever that wouldn’t go away. His family thought it could be COVID-19, but he tested negative.

A week later, the fever remained, and Michael’s parents took him to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters to figure out the problem.

Doctors diagnosed the young boy with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, which is rare cancer that almost always affects children.

“So many people have told me that Michael’s story is inspiring and gives them motivation,” said Cynthia.

Determined to beat the disease, Cynthia launched a Facebook page to grow awareness and support for Michael's recovery. She named the group, Baby Hulk Strong.

Now, Michael is in remission and his family is using their platform for a different fight. It's a cause that helped keep him alive.

"He’s needed at least 3 dozen blood transfusions," Cynthia told 13News Now.

In January, the Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis, saying it’s the "worst shortage in over a decade" and poses a risk to patient care.

“Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available,” read a Red Cross memo last month.

So the Cruz's are putting out a challenge. They're asking for 100 blood donors by September 2, 2022, which would be two years since Michael's diagnosis.

“I think a lot of times people are more motivated to make donations like that when they can see the impact they are having," said Cynthia. "So I thought to put a face to it would have a great impact, and he’s got a pretty great face.”

They’re calling everyone who gives, “Hulks Heroes!"

Michael's mom, Cynthia, hopes they reach even more donors their goal because you never know what kid will need a hero, next.

"They may never see who their blood is going to, but as a mom and a parent, we are so grateful because their donations may save our son’s life if he needs it again in the future," she said.