'Each person carries that stress differently' | Well-being days, mental health programs introduced in education

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Since the pandemic, health experts said many have struggled with mental health. The National Institute on Mental Health says as of 2020, nearly one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental illness.

The City of Rock Hill held an event Thursday night called Let’s Talk, which offered resources for parents and students. That’s in addition to several initiatives happening in the Rock Hill school district to help those struggling with mental illness.

“From the stress and anxiety of COVID – and we’re still dealing with that – and then school issues, family issues, economic issues, political issues – you name it," Nancy Turner, director of mental health for the Rock Hill School District, said, "Each person carries that stress differently.”

The director of mental health position was established just two years ago, when Rock Hill Schools decided to actively work on mental health in students and staff. Now there are programs like Wellness Wednesday offering yoga or jazzercise after school for staff, mental health call centers, and even onsite therapy.

On Thursday night, the City of Rock Hill held a new event called Let’s Talk, offering resources to parents and students.

“It will make all the difference in the world," Turner said.

Changes are being seen in higher education as well, though they are spurred by tragedy.

UNC-Chapel Hill introduced well-being days in the spring of 2020 in order to combat stress induced by remote learning. They were offered again last year and this year due to a series of student deaths by suicide.

NC State Chancellor Dr. Randy Woodson also announcing the school is adding a wellness day next week due to student deaths by suicide.

"I encourage you all to use this day to take a breath, check in with your friends and family," Woodson said in a video address. "Take a walk around campus. Do what you need to do to take care of yourself."