These 4 foods can help protect you from getting sunburned

Don't waste your money by overspending on overprotection. An SPF 30 sunscreen may be just as good as SPF 100 for you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas are in the middle of a heatwave, so if you have plans to be at the lake, beach or Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, you'll want to have some sunscreen ready.

Before you do, don't overbuy or overprotect. And did you know some foods offer natural protection from the sun? There are lots of brands out there and they sell everything from SPF 15, to 30, 50 and even 100. But are they worth it? Will one sunscreen protect you more than another?

WCNC’s Bill McGinty tested this theory and the short answer is no. McGinty used several different brands with different levels of SPF and sat in the sun for a bit. One zone on his arm had no protection and the others were covered with sunscreen.

Clearly, the part of his arm with no sunscreen burned but the other zones were the same. The only difference was the cost and the brand.

Jaya Jaya Myra is a former immunologist turned mind body wellness expert and says several foods, when consumed in regular diets, can help offer protection from harmful UV rays.

“The top of the list is watermelon, and the reason being is the ingredient called Lycopene," Myra said. "When you eat it, it can help offer protection from the inside out and act as a natural sunscreen."

These 4 foods can help provide some natural protection from the sun:

1. Watermelon

Its high lycopene content can make your skin more photo-protective over time, acting like topical sunscreen. Lycopene is also an antioxidant that helps prevent sun damage from occurring, helping ward off skin cancer.

2. Tomatoes

Tomatoes also contain lycopene, although not as much as a serving of watermelon. They make for a lovely summer food served raw or cooked into salsa, pasta sauce and so much more, making them a versatile ingredient to add to many summer dishes.

3. Carrots

Carrots contain beta carotene, which can make people less sensitive to the sun and less likely to burn.

No. 4 Green Tea

Green tea and matcha are super high in antioxidants which help protect you from sun damage and skin cancer. Green tea is also one of those teas that taste great hot or iced, making it great for a hot summer day. You can even have an iced matcha latte if you want to turbocharge your day with powerful antioxidants. There is also evidence that caffeine protects against sun damage, and green tea has a moderate amount of caffeine per serving.

If you want to rub on some sunscreen and have some left over from last year, you might be wondering if it's still good. The answer is it depends on how old it is. According to the FDA, sunscreens are mandated to be effective for three years. After that throw it away. If you see it turn watery, it should be discarded.