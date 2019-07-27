CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the recent heatwave, doctors are dishing out advice to avoid heat-related illness.

Let's start at Novant Health Matthews Family Physicians where doctors saw a spike in sickness brought on by the summertime heat: Heat exhaustion, heatstroke, plus ankle swelling and leg swelling.

To make sure this doesn't happen to you, doctors said to stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid direct sunlight and heat exposure for long periods of time.

This office was also seeing a lot of insect bites, bee stings, poison ivy, sinus infections, bronchitis, and pneumonia.

At Novant Health Blakeney Family Physicians, they were seeing colds, rashes, insect bites, and stomach viruses.

Stomach bugs were bringing patients into Novant Health Arboretum Family & Sports Medicine. Cases of viral bronchitis were also on the rise.

Parents, keep in mind, this is the time of year, get your kids into the doctor's office for wellness visits and sports physicals ahead of the upcoming school year.

And that's what's going around.

