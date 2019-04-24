CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year for itchy eyes and runny noses.

Seasonal allergies are hitting the Carolinas across the board in this week's What's Going Around.

Let's start in South Park at Novant Health Pediatrics. This office is reporting a slew of sicknesses including ear infections, gastroenteritis, asthma, and allergies.

Seasonal allergies are also a problem at Novant Health Pediatrics South Ballantyne, along with some conjunctivitis.

At Novant Health Pediatrics Lake Norman, you guessed it -- they're dealing with allergies.

As pollen levels get higher and higher, the number of seasonal allergy cases coming into this office climb as well.

Doctors are still treating a few flu cases but not nearly as many as before.

Other issues that are being treated include strep throat, viral upper respiratory infections, and gastroenteritis.

