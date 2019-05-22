CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stomach bug and strep are making people sick again this week in the Carolinas.

Let's start in south Charlotte where those two illnesses topped the list of complaints at Novant Health Arboretum Pediatrics 51. Doctors are also seeing patients for fever, earaches, and infections.

At Novant Health Eastover Pediatrics in Myers Park, stomach bug and strep are hitting this office, too, along with the common cold and seasonal allergies.

In Huntersville at Novant Health Gilead Road Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, rashes, insect bites and lots of coughing are the biggest concerns.

