CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer is winding down but summertime sickness is not.

Let's start in Mecklenburg County at Novant Health Mint Hill Family Medicine.

Patients are popping into the doctor's office with environmental allergies and rashes.

They're also seeing an increase in stomach virus and two summertime types of conditions: Sunburns and heat-related dehydration.

There's summertime sickness at Novant Health Pediatrics Highland Creek, too.

They're still seeing summertime colds and treating people for a viral illness with high fevers.

At Novant Health Pediatrics Harrisburg, the office is busy getting kids ready for back to school with physicals.

That said, the doctors are still seeing a few patients with a viral stomach bug, and since summertime fun isn't over just yet, patients have been coming in with a bit of swimmers ear as well.

And that's what's going around.

