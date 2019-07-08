CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctor's offices across the Carolinas are dealing with some typical summertime troubles this time of year.

Swimmer's ear and poison ivy -- that's what doctors at Novant Health Pediatrics South Ballantyne are seeing.

Their advice to keep from getting poison ivy? Wear long sleeves and keep covered while walking in the woods.

Yes, it's hot, but this will offer you the greatest protection if you're going to be outdoors. And while you're at it, why not wear a long-sleeved shirt with SPF already in it? That's added protection you can't pass up.

Another piece of advice: Take a shower when you get home and wash your clothes immediately.

At Novant Health Pine Lake Family Physicians – Hemby Bridge, they're seeing COPD and asthma exacerbations which can likely be attributed to poor air quality.

Doctors are advising patients with lung issues to limit outdoor activities when the air quality is poor to prevent them from feeling worse.

Let's head to Novant Health Primary Care Gilead where they're seeing some of the same troubles as the rest -- poison ivy cases and swimmers ear.

There are also lots of kids getting wellness checks in preparation for a new school year and Medicare wellness visits. Yes, those do exist. This office says many people don't know about this service, but it is in fact available.

And that's what's going around.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones

SC inmate killed in fight at Columbia prison

Sharks seen jumping out of water, feeding on fish at Myrtle Beach