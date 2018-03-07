CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- No matter how you plan to celebrate independence day, doctors want to make sure you know the best place to go in case you or someone around you gets hurt.

You might think the emergency room is where you should go but Dr. Christopher Branner with urgent care at Atrium Health told NBC Charlotte's Ruby Durham if the injury is minor, there's a better place for you to go that might save you time and money.

"Urgent Care is a great opportunity for care instead of going to the emergency department," Dr. Branner said.

This advice applies to minor burns from grilling, shooting fireworks or from being too close to the fire pit.

"Simply because we can provide all of the same levels of service for those minor injuries that you wouldn't have to spend the cost or time of going to the emergency department," Dr. Branner said.

Dr. Branner encourages parents to keep their eyes on their children when they are around grills and fire pits.

"From fire pits to grills, monitoring whose around them what children are around them, what adults are around them and just making people aware hey we got this set up in the backyard or on the deck. So be a little more careful," Dr. Branner said.

© 2018 WCNC