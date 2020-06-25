Workouts put on pause even longer as NC gyms remain closed

“Let’s drive these numbers down, let’s work together. It seems like that’s the only way we can get these gyms open.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gold’s Gym and its four Charlotte-area locations have remained closed for more than three months. The owners continue to anticipate their reopen date while other small gyms find new ways to get back to business.

“It’s a little frustrating because we think we have developed a really good system for opening the clubs," Gold’s Gym Executive Vice President Mike Rattenni said.

At the South Carolina Gold’s Gym locations we’re told they have already seen lots of success reopening. But in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper is taking a more cautious approach.

Nonetheless, Rattenni thinks gyms in North Carolina could still do their part to reopen and do so safely for the sake of their clients’ mental and psychical health.

“The worst thing you can do is be obese, out of shape and unhealthy and attract this virus,” Rattenni said.

Meanwhile, smaller gyms like Mountain Island Fitness have managed to reopen despite the Governor’s order. The gym announced they were awarded a court order that allows them to reopen in order to accommodate those who need to exercise due to a doctor’s prescription.

While reopening Mountain Island Fitness said they are taking every precaution with social distancing markings, temperature checks at the door and consistent cleaning of the equipment.

Rattenni said for larger gyms like Gold’s there’s a greater risk to consider. But he also adds he’s confident the gym will be able to reopen with restrictions once Phase 3 is expected to begin on July 17.

“Let’s drive these numbers down, let’s work together," he said. "It seems like that’s the only way we can get these gyms open.”