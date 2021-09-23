'Early detection is key' | York County Arts Council offers Mobile 3D Mammogram Screenings

This event is open to the public, but those interested are asked to schedule appointments in advance.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Early detection can be key to preventing diseases or cancers from affecting one's quality of life. The Arts Council of York County is planning a mammography event in Old Town Rock Hill next month to encourage people to get screened.

On Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101 East Main Street, Rock Hill, S.C., which is in the parking lot beside Wells Fargo, Invision Diagnostics will be on-site and performing screenings in their mobile 3D mammography coach.

This event is open to the public, but those interested are asked to schedule appointments in advance through the Invision Diagnostics online portal available at yorkcountyarts.org/mammogram.

For those who do not have insurance but do meet the Breast Cancer Screening Source of York County’s criteria, you may still be able to participate in this event. To learn more about the program and to apply for aid, call (803) 493-2716.

More information regarding the Breast Screening Source of York County and Invision Diagnostics’ Mobile 3D Mammogram Screenings is available at yorkcountarts.org/mammogram.

