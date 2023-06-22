Hearing with proposal to increase Duke Energy electricity bills happening Thursday

Starting next year, the electrical company is looking at raising the bill for everyone living in central North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy says they've made significant investments over the last few years including resistance to outages and the ability to restore power faster.

They say these investments are the main reason for the proposed rate increase, and today they're hoping to get approval from state officials.

The rate case increases will include a three-year plan with residents funding the system's improvement.

For example, if approved a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month could go from paying $115 to $134 dollars over the next three years.

That would total to nearly an additional $20 a month.

Some residents are not In favor of this proposal saying Duke is shifting this burden onto working families.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m., and some residents are planning to show up about two hours early urging state regulators to reject the request.