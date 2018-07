CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police conducted a death investigation in east Charlotte Tuesday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m at 8914 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. next to Walmart Neighborhood Market at Albemarle Rd.

Police activity on WT Harris. 2 crime scene unit vans out here as well as the Medical examiner’s transport van. pic.twitter.com/HYsll5RWEE — Joseph Muller (@Photog_from_SC) July 18, 2018

Several units responded to the scene. CMPD said the body of a man was found inside an apartment.

CMPD on scene near Albemarle Road and E WT Harris Boulevard conducting a death investigation. Police tell us a man was found dead inside an apartment. There are five crime scene vans here currently. pic.twitter.com/aX6qNBK4ZA — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) July 18, 2018

Stay with NBC Charlotte for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC