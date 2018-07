UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A highway sign in Union County, N.C. is getting a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons.

The sign was supposed to read "Hemby Bridge". Unfortunately, the "d" and the "b" were swapped between the words, and the result was "Hemdy Bribge".

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said they are aware of the problem and are working to fix it.

They expect the sign to be corrected within a couple of weeks.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC