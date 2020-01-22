COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster will deliver the State of the State address at 7:00 p.m. tonight at the State House.

To watch the State of the State, you can stream WLTX at wltx.com and on Facebook Live.

The address may cover the governor's plans for 2020. Last week, he announced his proposed budget.

Rep. Todd Rutherford of Richland County is delivering the Democratic response.

RELATED: SC governor calls for tax rebates checks for people, state employee pay raise in budget

RELATED: Lawmakers set to debate education, taxes, and abortion in 2020 session