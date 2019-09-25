CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We really didn't need another reason to go to Krispy Kreme, and yet here we are.

Krispy Kreme just announced that for National Coffee Day the newest innovation in the “beverage” category will be brewed in doughnut form. That's right, coffee and doughnut -- all in one.

Krispy Kreme’s new Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut, an iconic Original Glazed® doughnut with Coffee Kreme filling will be available for one week beginning Monday, Sept. 23 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S.

The new doughnut will satisfy fans’ coffee cravings through National Coffee Day when Krispy Kreme sweetens the deal with an even bigger perk: on Sunday, Sept. 29, guests can enjoy one free Original Glazed doughnut AND one free small brewed coffee, no purchase necessary. This “hot” deal will bring together coffee and doughnuts for the most irresistible offer on the market because Krispy Kreme believes National Coffee Day is incomplete without doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme

“We not only have the best doughnuts, we have the best coffee,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “And in celebration of National Coffee Day you can get a free coffee and a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme, because you know what else we have…the best customers.”

