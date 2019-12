Starbucks is hosting pop-up parties throughout the country and is giving out free coffee.

The event is from Dec. 27-31 between 1-2 p.m.

Event-goers will get a free tall handcrafted espresso beverage.

Locations will be announced daily on StarbucksPopUp.com.

Over a thousand stores are participating nationwide so if your location is not one of the parties one day, you may be in luck the next.

