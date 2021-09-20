Police: Two teens shot at Heritage High School in Newport News

Police say their injuries are believed to not be life-threatening. Both victims are 17. The shooting suspect is not in custody at this time.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police say two 17-year-olds have been shot at Heritage High School in Newport News.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says at least four people were taken to local hospitals, and two had gunshot wounds. Chief Drew said both shooting victims are 17 years old: a boy was shot in the side of the head, while a girl was shot in the lower leg. Officials say both victims are expected to survive.

At least two other people were taken to the hospital. One person has a sprained or broken arm, believed to have happened as people fled the scene, while another person was taken to the hospital with asthma issues. The police chief said a fifth person might have also been taken to the hospital.

The shooting suspect is not in custody at this time, but authorities said the suspect is no longer in the school. Chief Drew said the suspect and victims knew each other before the shooting.

There is no active threat inside the school at this time, police said.

Police also said reports of active shooters at other Newport News schools are false.

Confirmed: NO ACTIVE THREAT inside Heritage High School right now, per Chief Drew.



He says “some evidence has been recovered” from inside the school and they’re watching security videos to try and identify the shooter. Ongoing investigation @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/eYYQZPBNwE — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) September 20, 2021

Newport News Police say students were evacuated and sent to the tennis courts, where parents can meet them there.

In a tweet, Gov. Ralph Northam urged "people to please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement."

If you're a parent coming to pick up your loved one, Roanoke Avenue may be a better road to take instead of Marshall Avenue, which is currently experiencing major traffic issues.

Police say calls for the shooting first came in at 11:38 a.m.

Chief Drew said the FBI, Newport News PD, and state troopers are searching through every part of the school to make sure there’s no one else left inside.

Evidence has been recovered at the scene and other parts of the school ground, but the police chief said he couldn't provide specifics at this time.

My team and I are in close contact with first responders at Heritage High School in Newport News.



As more information becomes available, please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 20, 2021

My staff and I are closely monitoring the shooting at Heritage High School. Police are advising all parents to pick up their students from the school's tennis courts. https://t.co/vaVrYog1oh — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) September 20, 2021