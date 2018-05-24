MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Marietta officer is being called a hero after he helped saved a two-month-old baby's life last week.

Officer Nick St. Onge went to an apartment on Franklin Gateway just after 7 p.m. on May 15th. When he arrived, Kianna Dorsey was standing in the parking lot holding her granddaughter who was not breathing. The baby was turning blue. She told the officer that the infant had just finished a bottle.

Dorsey handed the baby over to the St. Onge and he jumped into action.

"I then began infant CPR and continued until MFD arrived on scene," St. Onge said in the incident report. "As MFD was arriving, the infant began to cry and breath normally."

The paramedics took her to the hospital.

The family tells 11Alive the child is doing great and has been released from the hospital.

