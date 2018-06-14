HICKORY, N.C. -- Police in Hickory were searching for a missing 29-year-old woman on Thursday.

Authorities said Kayla Chattelle was last seen two weeks ago near 98 3rd Ave. SE. Detectives told NBC Charlotte she used to live in Connecticut but has reported several times to Hickory Police since June 2017 that she was homeless.

If you know of Chattelle's whereabouts, call 828-328-5551.

Kayla Chattelle

