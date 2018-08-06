CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After two high-profile suicides this week, and startling new numbers showing suicides are on the rise, much of the country’s focus has turned to how to prevent it.

Behavioral health professionals in Mecklenburg County got together Friday for a suicide awareness press conference. The Atrium Health group took on every topic surrounding suicide to let everyone know, local help is available.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said suicide rates in the U-S have risen nearly 30 percent since 1999 – increasing in every state including in the Carolinas.

In North Carolina, suicides are up 12 percent; in South Carolina, suicide is 36 percent more common than it was in 19-99.

So what can you do if you or you someone you know is suffering?

Atrium Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in the Carolinas, gathered a group of medical professionals, including doctors and social workers, to address mental health and suicide head-on.

"We're going to talk about suicide; we're going to raise awareness about suicide."

They said if you’re suffering from mental illness, depression or have considered suicide, pick up the phone. They want to listen.

"We have a phone number, it's 704-444-2400. We are available 24 hours/day 7 day a week."

If you live in a rural area of the Carolinas with limited access to care, Atrium Health said don’t get discouraged. They’ll come to you with a program called Emergency Telepsychiatry.

“And we asses them live right as we would in the emergency room.”

For those who suspect a friend or loved one is suicidal, doctors said they are likely hiding it. The first thing you can do is simply ask how they’re doing. Doctors said never be afraid to ask if they’re contemplating suicide.

"What we know from research is that people already have that idea in their mind and by starting the conversation you’re offering them the chance to open up and get help."

Don’t just take it from doctors; Ricky Witherspoon is a suicide attempt survivor.

"Took a bottle of my antidepressants, because I always carried my pills with me and I added that to a bottle of vodka."

Witherspoon said everyone, no matter how dark it may seem, can make it. People just have to look for the clue, which Witherspoon said can be changes in behavior or withdrawal.

"I was always angry, agitated, aggravated, irritable."

Atrium live-streamed the discussion on Facebook, and one person wrote in, saying she was contemplating suicide. They immediately connected her with a doctor.

