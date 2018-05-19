CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local high school band director was charged with indecent liberties with a student on Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said 25-year-old Anthony Gonzalez worked at Mallard Creek High School. According to the high school's website, Gonzalez also served as a 9th through 12th grade English teacher.

A letter went out to parents assuring them the school was assisting police in the investigation. It read in part, "I want you to know that I take matters such as this seriously and will assist law enforcement in any way necessary in this active investigation. The parents of the student involved have been contacted and are also assisting law enforcement in this case."

In the past year, other teachers have been accused of sex crimes against minors while employed by CMS. Mallard Creek High School said its faculty remains vigilant in protecting its children.

NBC Charlotte reached out to CMS requesting the employment status of Anthony Gonzalez, but we have not heard back.

© 2018 WCNC