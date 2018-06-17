After the life she’s lived, Ella Trout hasn't ever been afraid. So no one was surprised with what she wanted for her birthday and graduation gift: skydiving.

“This is what she loves,” said Ella’s mother, Karry Trout. “She’s an adrenaline junkie.”

When Ella was eight months old, doctors told Karry Trout her daughter had an inoperable brain tumor.

That diagnosis meant years of chemotherapy, radiation, and several brain surgeries.

“She’s blind, got mobility challenges, developmental delays, but she has a way of charming people,” said Karry Trout.

This week Ella graduated from Olympia High School and turned 19, milestones her mother didn’t know would ever be celebrated.

WATCH: Ella's leap out of the plane

So Karry Trout couldn’t say no to her daughter’s request.

“I give her what she wants,” said Karry Trout, “I give her what I can, and what she asks for.”

Ella jumped with a professional from Skydive Kapowsin in Shelton Friday afternoon.

Ella Trout isn’t able to speak very easily, but she made her thoughts clear after making a safe landing.

“May I go again?” said Ella.

While she has trouble walking, that hasn’t kept Ella and her family from participating in the Run of Hope Seattle to raise funds for Seattle Children’s pediatric brain tumor fund.

