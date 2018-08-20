CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After days of public prayer, NBC Charlotte has learned 16-year-old Davyne Simpson has passed away.

Simpson, who was the quarterback for Independence High School, was found unconscious on August 11. The day before, the junior athlete played what would be his last football game as Independence took on Crest High in the Cleveland County Jamboree in Shelby.

Simpson's family said the teen was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma. Over the next eight days, prayers and support poured in from across the country.

Pictures showed his teammates holding up his jersey on team picture day. Providence High’s football team painted his number on their field and teams including Hopewell High and Northside Christian wore his number on their helmets.

Heartbreaking news came on the evening of August 19. Simpson’s family said the teen had passed away. The prayers so many had been sending then turned to tributes.

“We will honor him by how we live our lives and how we love each other," said Independence football coach Mike Natoli on Twitter.

“What I can say is that (Simpson) is a great student, friend, and team member. He has positively affected so many of us at independence hs and we love him and he will be missed," friend Taylor Clawson told NBC Charlotte.

The cause of Simpson’s sudden death has not been released. Independence has their first football game on Friday night against Hopewell.

