GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities said part of a highway in Gaston County was shut down Monday night after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 321 just outside of Dallas. The northbound lanes were shut down at mile marker 13 while the accident was under investigation.

NBC Charlotte has learned the victim died. A name was not released. There was no word on whether any charges would be filed.

