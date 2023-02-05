The baby's father, Luis Lopez, said he's grateful to the Hillsborough Sheriff's Department "for having amazing officers that helped us to deliver our baby girl."

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County deputy is being recognized after successfully helping to deliver a baby on the shoulder of Highway 60 in Plant City.

On Sunday, a driver approached Master Deputy Daniel "Red" Jones in a panic, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

The driver told the deputy his pregnant wife was about to give birth. After hearing this, Jones immediately called for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue to respond. But he didn't just sit there and wait – Jones sprang into action to lend a helping hand to the mother who was giving birth on the side of the road.

The deputy was able to provide "constant encouragement and emotional support" while also using his training to make sure it was a safe delivery.

Within just minutes, the agency says a healthy baby girl was born.

The baby girl's father, Luis Lopez, told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday evening, "I want to thank the Hillsborough Sheriff's Department for having amazing officers that helped us to deliver our baby girl at Highway 60. Also, thanks to the fire department and EMS team for the awesome job they did there."

Luis Lopez said he and the baby's mother have named the child Lexela Luis Lopez.

"I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones's quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby! While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands.

"I wish mom, dad, and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness. Congratulations!"

Once medical crews arrived at the scene, they took both the mother and child to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and care.

Jones, who has been with the sheriff's office since December 2001, was thrilled to help welcome the baby girl and even cheekily recommended they name the baby "Red."