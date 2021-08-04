Have we been spelling 'Raleigh' wrong this whole time?

Research finds 'Raleigh' is not how Sir Walter Raleigh spelled his name.

RALEIGH, N.C. — City of Raleigh.

Or is it Ralegh?

If the city is, as elementary school history classes teach us, named after Sir Walter Raleigh, then we may not be spelling it exactly right.

It could also be Rauley. Rawlygh. Rawleyghe. Raleghe. Rawleighe. Raughleigh.

It really just depended on who was trying to spell it back in the 1500s when Sir Walter Raleigh lived.

According to research from the National Park Service, Sir Walter himself has signed it multiple ways. The people around him spelled it with even more variety.