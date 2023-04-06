Cheers to National Beer day and its rich history

A recent study ranked North Carolina as 8th in a study of U.S. states that are best for beer lovers.

April 7 is National Beer Day and for those who love to enjoy a delicious, frosty brew, North Carolina is the right place to be!

Not only does North Carolina have a large, diverse and growing number of excellent craft breweries around the state, but a recent study found NC to be tied as the 8th best state for beer lovers.

Ahead of National Beer Day, Bet Carolina looked at the best states for beer, based on measures of quality, quantity and affordability. North Carolina tied for 8th place with Rhode Island. Michigan ranked No.1 in the study.

You can find the full list and methodology here.

THE HISTORY OF NATIONAL BEER DAY

While there seems to be a national holiday for almost everything these days, there is an interesting history behind National Beer Day. And yes, it has to do with prohibition.

According the National Constitution Center, when Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected in 1932, prohibition was nearing its end, and Roosevelt worked to expedite that.

Drafting a constitutional amendment to legalize all forms of spirits would take a long time, President Roosevelt and Congress came up with a way to legalize beer and wine only.

President Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act on March 22, 1933. However, the Act went into effect on April 7, 1933.